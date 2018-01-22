January 23 2018
|
Shevat, 7, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News HI-TECH
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS THREAT Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Blogs Judaica Store Premium

U.S. aid chief makes unannounced visit to Syrian city of Raqqa

By REUTERS
January 22, 2018 20:36




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - The US government's aid chief, Mark Green, made an unannounced visit to Raqqa in Syria on Monday, the most senior US civilian official to visit the war-struck city months after American-backed militia retook the area from Islamic State.

Green was accompanied by the head of the U.S. Central Command General Joseph Votel, as the United States ramps up efforts to stabilize areas once held by Islamic State to prevent them from falling back into the hands of other militants.

"We're at the point where people really do want to go home so this is the moment to seize," Green, Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), said in a phone interview with Reuters after the visit.


Related Content

Breaking news
January 23, 2018
Neil Diamond diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, plans to retire

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 18
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 18
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 12
    Jerusalem
    11 - 15
    Haifa
  • 12 - 22
    Elat
    12 - 19
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut