April 18 2018
|
Iyar, 3, 5778
|
U.S. airline group says deal reached to fly in Russian airspace

By REUTERS
April 18, 2018 01:33
WASHINGTON - US trade group Airlines for America said on Tuesday that it had been told by the US State Department that a deal had been reached with Russia to allow US airlines to fly in Russian airspace.

"We have received confirmation from the State Department that overflight approvals have been extended through the schedule season, and carriers are continuing to conduct normal operations through Russian airspace," Airlines for America said in a statement.


