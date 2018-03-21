March 21 2018
U.S. ambassador to Moscow to skip Russian spy poisoning briefing

By REUTERS
March 21, 2018 13:06
MOSCOW - The US ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman will skip a special Russian briefing on the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Britain, Russian news agencies reported, citing the US embassy in Moscow.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has invited foreign ambassadors to attend a meeting with arms control experts later on Wednesday to discuss British allegations that Moscow was responsible for the poisoning in southern England, something Russia denies.

Britain's ambassador in Moscow is not attending the event either.


