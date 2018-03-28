March 28 2018
|
Nisan, 12, 5778
|
U.S. and Poland pen $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles

By REUTERS
March 28, 2018 12:23
WARSAW - Poland and the United States signed a $4.75 billion agreement on Wednesday on the sale of Raytheon Co's Patriot missile defense system to Warsaw.

"Today we are starting to equip Poland with the most modern mid-range air defense system in the world," Poland's President Andrzej Duda said at the signing ceremony.

NATO member Poland has sped up efforts to overhaul its military following Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula in 2014 and in response to Moscow's renewed military and political assertiveness in the region.


