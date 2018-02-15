February 15 2018
Shevat, 30, 5778
US court says Trump travel ban unlawfully discriminates against Muslims

By REUTERS
February 15, 2018 18:17




WASHINGTON - A US appeals court in Virginia ruled on Thursday that President Donald Trump's latest travel ban targeting people from six Muslim-majority countries violates the US Constitution by discriminating on the basis of religion.

The Richmond-based 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals became the second federal appeals court to rule against the ban, which was announced by Trump in September. The Supreme Court has allowed the restrictions to go into effect while litigation challenging the policy continues. The high court is due in April to hear arguments on the legality of the ban and to issue a ruling by the end of June.


