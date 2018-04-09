April 09 2018
|
Nisan, 24, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

US denies involvement in missile attack in Syria

By REUTERS
April 9, 2018 05:38
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

AMMAN - Syrian air defenses shot down eight missiles after a major air base in central Syria was struck in the early hours of Monday, Syrian state television reported.

The state broadcaster said explosions were heard at the T-4 airfield near Homs, which is close to the ancient city of Palmyra in central Syria. It said there were several dead and wounded.

Syrian state media said they were suspected to be US strikes but US officials said that the US military had not launched air strikes. The Pentagon released a statement stating that the US is "not conducting air strikes in Syria," but they are monitoring the situation closely.

U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier on Sunday there would be a “big price to pay” after medical aid groups reported dozens of people were killed by poison gas in a besieged rebel-held town in Syria.

The Syrian state denied government forces had launched any chemical attack. Russia, President Bashar al-Assad’s most powerful ally, called the reports fake.


Related Content

Breaking news
April 9, 2018
Missiles attack airfield in Homs

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 11 - 23
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 10 - 19
    Jerusalem
    13 - 19
    Haifa
  • 17 - 29
    Elat
    14 - 24
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut