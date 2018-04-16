April 16 2018
|
Iyar, 1, 5778
|
U.S. envoy calls on OCPW to condemn Syrian 'reign of chemical terror'

By REUTERS
April 16, 2018 12:01
THE HAGUE - Russia may have tampered with the site of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria's Douma, the US envoy to the global watchdog said on Monday, calling on the agency to act against ongoing use of banned poisonous weapons.

"It is long overdue that this council condemns the Syrian government for its reign of chemical terror and demands international accountability those responsible for these heinous acts," US Ambassador Kenneth Ward said in comments seen by Reuters.


