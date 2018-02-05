February 05 2018
|
Shevat, 20, 5778
|
U.S. forces begin reducing numbers in Iraq, spokesman says

By REUTERS
February 5, 2018 13:04




Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BAGHDAD - US forces have begun reducing their numbers in Iraq after Iraqi authorities declared "victory" over Islamic State, an Iraqi government spokesman said on Monday. Iraqi forces backed by a US-led international coalition last year captured all the territory that fell under Islamic State control in 2014 and 2015, including the northern city of Mosul, which served as the militants' de facto capital.

"The American forces have begun reducing their numbers as victory has been achieved over ISIS," the spokesman told Reuters. "Coordination continues, to maintain (US) assistance to the Iraqi forces in accordance with their requirements."


