February 08 2018
|
Shevat, 23, 5778
|
US forces in Afghanistan attack anti-China militants

By REUTERS
February 8, 2018 15:43




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

US forces in Afghanistan have attacked networks of anti-China militants in action likely to please Beijing which had called for Western cooperation in its fight against the group it says wants to split off its Xinjiang region.

The strikes in northern Afghanistan's Badakhshan province destroyed Taliban training camps which support militant operations in Afghanistan as well as operations by the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM) in the border region with China and Tajikistan, Afghanistan's NATO-led mission said in a release on Thursday.

"The US strikes in support Afghanistan in reassuring its neighbors that it is not a safe sanctuary for terrorists who want to carry out cross-border operations," it said.


