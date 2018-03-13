March 13 2018
|
Adar, 26, 5778
|
U.S. general signals support for Iran nuclear deal

By REUTERS
March 13, 2018 16:34
WASHINGTON - A top US general on Tuesday signaled support for the Iran nuclear deal, saying it played an important role in addressing Iran's nuclear program.

"The JCPOA addresses one of the principle threats that we deal with from Iran, so if the JCPOA goes away then we will have to have another way to deal with their nuclear weapons program," said US Army General Joseph Votel, head of the US military’s Central Command. He was using an acronym for Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the formal name of the accord with Iran agreed in July 2015 in Vienna.

When asked by a lawmaker whether he agreed with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford that staying in the deal was in the national security interest of the United States, Votel said: "Yes, I share their position."


