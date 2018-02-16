U.S. grand jury indicts 13 Russian nationals, 3 entities in alleged election meddling

WASHINGTON - A federal grand jury indicted 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities accused of interfering with US elections and political processes, US Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office said on Friday.



In a court document, the US government said Russian entities began interfering in US political processes, including the 2016 presidential election, as early as 2014.



Some of the defendants, posing as US persons, communicated with unwitting individuals associated with the Trump campaign, the indictment said.



