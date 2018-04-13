April 14 2018
|
Nisan, 29, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

U.S. has proof Syria carried out chemical weapons attack

By REUTERS
April 13, 2018 22:34
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - The United States has proof at "a very high level of confidence" that the Syrian government carried out the recent chemical weapons attack in Douma but is still working to identify the mix of chemicals used, the State Department said on Friday.

"We can say that the Syrian government was behind the attack," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said at a briefing. Asked if the United States had proof of that, she said, "Yes."

Nauert said a team from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons would arrive in Syria on Saturday to collect evidence.


Related Content

Breaking news
April 13, 2018
Gaza Health Ministry: Number of wounded now at 969, one dead

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 31
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 24
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 15 - 25
    Jerusalem
    15 - 22
    Haifa
  • 21 - 34
    Elat
    16 - 30
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut