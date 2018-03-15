March 15 2018
|
Adar, 28, 5778
|
U.S. hits Russians with sanctions for election meddling, cyber attacks

By REUTERS
March 15, 2018 16:33
WASHINGTON - The United States announced sanctions on Thursday against 19 Russian individuals and five groups over malicious cyber activity including meddling in the 2016 U.S. election and cyber attacks, the Treasury Department said on Thursday.

"The administration is confronting and countering malign Russian cyber activity, including their attempted interference in U.S. elections, destructive cyber-attacks, and intrusions targeting critical infrastructure," Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said in a statement.

Mnuchin said additional sanctions were planned against Russian government officials and oligarchs.

U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential campaign using hacking and propaganda, an effort that eventually included attempting to tilt the race in President Donald Trump's favor. Russia denies interfering in the election.


