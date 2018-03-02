March 02 2018
|
Adar, 15, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

U.S. holds 'frank' talks on trade with Chinese envoy

By REUTERS
March 2, 2018 02:22
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump's top economic aides held "frank and constructive" talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping's top economic adviser, Liu He, on trade and economic relations on Thursday, a White House official said.

"We underscored the importance of achieving balance and reciprocity in the economic relationship," the official said of the meeting between Liu He and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, White House economic adviser Gary Cohn and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. "We discussed ways to ensure fair and reciprocal trade."


Related Content

Breaking news
March 2, 2018
UNICEF says aid convoy for 180,000 Syrians could go on Sunday

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 12 - 25
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 21
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 13 - 20
    Jerusalem
    13 - 22
    Haifa
  • 18 - 30
    Elat
    13 - 25
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut