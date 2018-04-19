April 19 2018
U.S. hopes for success in talks with Europeans on Iran nuclear deal

By REUTERS
April 19, 2018 13:02
GENEVA - The United State is hopeful of reaching agreement with Britain, France and Germany to address US concerns about the Iran nuclear deal, US disarmament ambassador Robert Wood told a news conference in Geneva on Thursday.

Wood said that the discussions were "intense" ahead of a May 12 deadline, and said the United States had concerns about a failure to address Iran's ballistic missile program, 10-year "sunset" clauses for limits on Iran's nuclear programs, and Iran's general behavior in the Middle East.

“These issues have to be dealt with. We are hopeful that an agreement can be reached that the President can feel comfortable with,” Wood said.


