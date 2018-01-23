US hopes to present Middle East peace plan in 2018

JERUSALEM - The United States hopes to present its long-awaited peace plan in 2018 but both Israel and the Palestinians have to be ready for it first, a White House official said on Tuesday.



Asked if the goal was to have the plan out this year, the White House official told reporters in Jerusalem: "My hope would be yes."



"It'll come out both when it's ready and when both sides are actually willing to engage on it,” said the White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity.



