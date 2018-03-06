March 07 2018
|
Adar, 20, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

U.S. is open-minded but skeptical about North Korea overture

By REUTERS
March 6, 2018 23:50
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



WASHINGTON - North Korea has earned US skepticism for breaking all previous agreements over its nuclear program but the Trump administration is open-minded about potential talks with Pyongyang, a senior administration official said on Tuesday.



He said the United States was looking for concrete steps toward North Korea's denuclearization and that the US posture toward the country would not change until those steps were visible.



The official, speaking to reporters on a conference call and on condition of anonymity, said it was natural that US military exercises would resume with the conclusion of the Olympics that were held in South Korea.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 7, 2018
Syrian government sends reinforcement to eastern Ghouta

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 16 - 26
    Beer Sheva
    16 - 26
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 16 - 24
    Jerusalem
    14 - 23
    Haifa
  • 23 - 30
    Elat
    15 - 25
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut