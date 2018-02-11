February 11 2018
|
Shevat, 26, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

U.S. lays off local staff three years after closing Yemen embassy

By REUTERS
February 11, 2018 13:03

1 minute read.



Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ADEN - The United States has laid off 360 local staff in Yemen three years after closing its embassy as a civil war spread in the impoverished Arabian Peninsula country.

Ambassador Matthew Tueller wrote to workers saying new U.S. State Department regulations about suspended embassies meant he could no longer keep them on, in the letter dated Feb. 6, which was seen by Reuters.

A State Department official confirmed the lay-offs, saying: "We are extremely grateful for the service of each and every one of these individuals and hope to work with them at some point in the future when we can safely resume operations in Yemen."

The United States closed its embassy there in 2015, after the country descended into war that forced President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi and his government into exile in Saudi Arabia.

The U.S. ambassador has been working out of the Saudi Red Sea city of Jeddah.

Tueller said the workers would get full severance payments and encouraged them to re-apply for jobs when the embassy reopens in the future. Workers told Reuters the United States was keeping on guards to watch the site.

A Saudi-led coalition intervened in the war in 2015 in a bid to restore Hadi's government, but little ground has changed hands after three years of fighting.

The United States is supporting that coalition by providing intelligence and weapons, and fighting al Qaeda militants in the south, mostly with drone strikes and sometimes commando raids.

The United Nations said in 2016 that the war has killed an estimated 10,000 people, displaced more than two million and pushed the country to the verge of famine. No new casualty figures have been released since.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 11, 2018
Kremlin says King of Jordan to visit Russia

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 13 - 25
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 22
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 14 - 23
    Jerusalem
    14 - 23
    Haifa
  • 16 - 29
    Elat
    15 - 26
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut