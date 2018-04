The US was informed of the forthcoming strike allegedly carried out by Israel in Syria, two US officials told NBC News on Monday.



"Israel carried out the strikes against Syrian base, two US officials tell @NBCNews, and the US was informed of the forthcoming strikes in advance," the network tweeted.



Israel carried out the strikes against Syrian base, two U.S. officials tell @NBCNews, and the US was informed of the forthcoming strikes in advance. https://t.co/FKrc4V1ZM1 — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 9, 2018