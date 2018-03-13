March 13 2018
|
Adar, 26, 5778
|
U.S. optimistic on N. Korea meeting, but will keep up pressure

By REUTERS
March 13, 2018 00:52
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



NEW YORK - US national security adviser H.R. McMaster said on Monday that Washington is optimistic about an opportunity for President Donald Trump to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un but is determined to keep up pressure on Pyongyang to denuclearize.



"We may be able to pursue a diplomatic solution to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. So we’re determined to pursue that course," McMaster told reporters after briefing the UN Security Council on the development.



"We all agreed that we're optimistic about this opportunity but we're determined, we’re determined to keep up the campaign of maximum pressure until we see words matched with deeds and a real progress toward denuclearization," McMaster said.


