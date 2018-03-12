March 12 2018
Adar, 25, 5778
U.S. pushes U.N. to demand truce in Syria's east Ghouta, Damascus

By REUTERS
March 12, 2018 17:43
UNITED NATIONS - The United States pushed the United Nations Security Council on Monday to demand a ceasefire in Damascus and rebel-held eastern Ghouta, where Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces say they are targeting "terrorist" groups who are shelling the capital.

The United Nations has described eastern Ghouta as "hell on earth." The United States circulated a draft resolution to the 15-member council that demands an immediate 30-day cessation of hostilities and asks U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to "urgently develop proposals for monitoring of implementation of the cessation of hostilities and any movement of civilians."

It was not immediately clear when the draft text, seen by Reuters, could be put to a vote.


