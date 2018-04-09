April 09 2018
Nisan, 24, 5778
U.S. renews U.N. push for inquiry to lay blame for Syria gas attacks

By REUTERS
April 9, 2018 17:50
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

UNITED NATIONS - The United States renewed a push on Monday for the United Nations Security Council to create a new inquiry into who is to blame for chemical weapons attacks in Syria after reports of a deadly poison gas attack on a rebel-held town.

The United States circulated to the 15-member council an updated version of a draft resolution to establish the measure, which it first put forward on March 1. Diplomats said the United States had requested council members discuss the new draft later on Monday.


