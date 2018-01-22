January 22 2018
U.S. requiring enhanced cargo screening from Middle Eastern airports

By REUTERS
January 22, 2018




WASHINGTON - The US Transportation Security Administration said Monday it is requiring six Middle Eastern carriers to participate in an enhanced cargo screening program as part of an effort to raise global aviation security.

The emergency amendment covers Egypt Air operating out of Cairo International Airport, Royal Jordanian operating out of Queen Alia International Airport, Saudia operating out of King Abdul-Aziz International Airport and King Khalid International Airport, Qatar Airways operating out of Doha International Airport and Emirates and Etihad operating out of Dubai International Airport and Abu Dhabi International Airport. The US government is requiring all cargo originating from those airports to be screened and secured under Air Cargo Advance Screening protocols. The TSA said most of the requirements are already being voluntarily applied by airlines around the world.


