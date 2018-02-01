February 02 2018
|
Shevat, 17, 5778
|
U.S. says Syria may be developing new types of chemical weapons

By REUTERS
February 1, 2018 20:10




WASHINGTON - The Trump administration is prepared to again take military action against Syrian government forces if necessary to deter the use of chemical weapons and is concerned they may be developing new methods to deliver such weapons, senior US officials said on Thursday.

Forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Assad have continued occasional use of chemical weapons in smaller amounts since a deadly attack last April that drew a US missile strike on a Syrian air base, the officials told reporters in a briefing.

If the international community does not act quickly to step up pressure on Assad, Syria's chemical weapons could spread beyond Syria and possibly even to the United States, one of the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity. "It will spread if we don't do something," the official warned.


