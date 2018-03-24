March 25 2018
|
Nisan, 9, 5778
|
U.S. says killed two 'terrorists' in air strike in southern Libya

By REUTERS
March 24, 2018 23:09
TRIPOLI - US forces carried out an air strike near the southern Libyan city of Ubari on Saturday "killing two terrorists," the US Africa Command said.

The strike was carried out in coordination with the internationally recognized Government of National Accord in Tripoli, it said in a statement. "At this time, we assess no civilians were killed in this strike," it said.

An eyewitness in Ubari told Reuters by phone that a large explosion had been heard around midday on Saturday.

A house in the Fursan neighborhood was hit and two bodies were found there, he said. Residents from the neighborhood said the house was frequented by foreigners, according to the witness, who did not want to be named for security reasons.

US forces have carried out occasional air strikes targeting militants in Libya over the past few years.

They also launched an air campaign against Islamic State in the group's former Libyan stronghold of Sirte in 2016, as local forces battled to oust jihadists from the city.


Breaking news
March 25, 2018
IDF confirms strike on target in Gaza Strip

By JPOST.COM STAFF

