March 01 2018
|
Adar, 14, 5778
|
U.S. says unsurprised by Putin's rhetoric on Russian nuclear arms

By REUTERS
March 1, 2018 19:32
WASHINGTON - The Pentagon downplayed Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement of new nuclear weapons on Thursday, saying Moscow's weaponry was long under development and had already been factored into US assessments.

"We're not surprised by the statements and the American people should rest assured that we are fully prepared," said Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White, after Putin, speaking ahead of a March 18 election, showcased missiles that he said could hit almost any point in the world.


