February 15 2018
|
Shevat, 30, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

U.S. says watching South African political developments 'with interest'

By REUTERS
February 15, 2018 01:24




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - The United States State Department said on Wednesday it was watching political developments in South Africa "with interest" after President Jacob Zuma resigned under pressure from the ruling African National Congress.

"We are aware of Zuma's resignation and are watching the political developments underway in South Africa with interest," a State Department official said in a statement. "This is an internal matter that reflects the will of South Africa's elected leadership."


Related Content

Breaking news
February 15, 2018
Large-scale overnight operation in Yatta (West Bank), 16 suspects detained

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 22
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 22
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 16
    Jerusalem
    14 - 20
    Haifa
  • 14 - 25
    Elat
    14 - 23
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut