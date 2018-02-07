U.S. senators call for Olympic committee probe after Nassar scandal

WASHINGTON - A bipartisan group of US senators on Wednesday called for an investigation into the handling of sexual misconduct allegations by the US Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics, which have been criticized for not acting on complaints of abuse by former sports doctor Larry Nassar and others.



Nassar molested female athletes under the guise of medical treatment for nearly 20 years and has been given two prison sentences in Michigan of 40 to 125 years and 40 to 175 years. He is also serving a 60-year federal term for child pornography convictions.



The senators' announcement comes two days before the House Energy and Commerce Committee is expected to receive written explanations of the handling of sexual misconduct cases by USA Gymnastics (USAG) and other governing bodies of organized sports.



"There's now significant bipartisan support for establishing a special committee charged with the sole focus of investigating the US Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics," said Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen, who announced the resolution with Republican Senator Joni Ernst as co-sponsor.



