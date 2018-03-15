March 15 2018
|
Adar, 28, 5778
|
U.S. special counsel subpoenas Trump Org. on Russia, other documents

By REUTERS
March 15, 2018 20:23
WASHINGTON - US Special Counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents, including some related to Russia, The New York Times reported on Thursday, citing two people briefed on the matter.

Details of the subpoena was not known, the Times reported, but it was the first known time Mueller demanded materials directly related to US President Donald Trump’s businesses. Mueller is investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign. Moscow denies interfering and Trump denies collusion.


