April 11 2018
|
Nisan, 26, 5778
|
U.S. still assessing intelligence on Syria chemical attack

By REUTERS
April 11, 2018 18:56
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - The United States is still assessing intelligence about last weekend's suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria, US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Wednesday, striking a cautious tone hours after President Donald Trump threatened missile strikes.

Asked if he had seen enough evidence to blame Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces for the attack, Mattis said: "We're still assessing the intelligence -- ourselves and our allies. We're still working on this." He did not elaborate.

Mattis also restated that the US military stood ready to provide military options, if appropriate, and as determined by Trump.


