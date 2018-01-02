US threatens to cut UNRWA aid if Palestinians don't return to negotiations

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley threatened Tuesday to cut funding to UNRWA (a UN relief agency for Palestinians in the near East) until the Palestinians return to the negotiating table, according to Israeli media reports.



"President Donald Trump said he does not want to add or reduce funding to UNRWA until the Palestinians agree to return to the negotiating table," Haley said.



She added: "We are trying to promote the peace process, but if that will not happen, the President will not continue to fund it."



UNRWA works in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, and the Gaza Strip.







