January 23 2018
Shevat, 7, 5778
U.S. to send diplomatic team to Europe to discuss Iran

By REUTERS
January 22, 2018 19:01




Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - The United States plans to send a diplomatic team to Europe to discuss the Iran nuclear deal and countering Iranian activities in the Middle East, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Monday according to a U.S. pool reporter.

"We have a team traveling - actually, they're coming to Europe," Tillerson said according to the U.S. reporter traveling with him. The team would explore "how we can address these flaws in the nuclear agreement ... but also how can we cooperate more on countering Iran's activities that are not related to their nuclear program. Our concerns about their arms exports to Yemen and elsewhere," Tillerson said.


