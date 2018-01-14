January 15 2018
|
Tevet, 28, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News HI-TECH
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS THREAT Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Blogs Judaica Store Premium

U.S. transit chief to unveil revised self-driving car guidelines

By REUTERS
January 14, 2018 20:39




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

DETROIT - The Trump administration plans to unveil revised self-driving car guidelines this summer as the government works to rewrite regulations that pose legal barriers to robot vehicles, US Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said on Sunday.

Chao said the revised guidelines would address not only self-driving automobiles but also "barriers to the safe integration of autonomous technology for motor carriers, transit, trucks, infrastructure and other modes."

General Motors Co, Alphabet Inc and many other companies are aggressively pursuing self-driving car technologies and want Congress and regulators to remove barriers to the vehicles.


Related Content

Breaking news
January 15, 2018
South Korea says planned ban on cryptocurrency market not yet finalized

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 17
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 18
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 11
    Jerusalem
    11 - 16
    Haifa
  • 13 - 22
    Elat
    12 - 18
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut