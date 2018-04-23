April 23 2018
|
Iyar, 8, 5778
|
U.S wants N.Korea to dismantle nuclear arms for sanctions relief

By REUTERS
April 23, 2018 02:06
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump will not be willing to offer North Korea substantial sanctions relief before Pyongyang has substantially dismantled its nuclear programs, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing administration officials.

"When the president says that he will not make the mistakes of the past, that means the US will not be making substantial concessions, such as lifting sanctions, until North Korea has substantially dismantled its nuclear programs," it quoted a senior Trump administration official as saying.


April 23, 2018
France's Macron says he has no 'plan B' for Iran nuclear deal

By REUTERS

