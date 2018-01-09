January 10 2018
|
Tevet, 23, 5778
|
U.S. welcomes meeting between North, South Korea on Olympics security

By REUTERS
January 9, 2018 21:14




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - The US State Department welcomed Tuesday's meeting between North and South Korean officials aimed at ensuring a safe Winter Olympics, and said it would work with Seoul to ensure North Korea's participation does not violate UN sanctions.

"The United States remains in close consultations with ROK (South Korean) officials, who will ensure North Korean participation in the Winter Olympics does not violate the sanctions imposed by the UN Security Council over North Korea’s unlawful nuclear and ballistic missile programs," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.


