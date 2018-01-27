January 27 2018
|
Shevat, 11, 5778
|
USA Gymnastics board to resign amid sex abuse scandal

By REUTERS
January 27, 2018 01:04




Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The remaining directors of the US gymnastics governing body are resigning in the wake of this week's sentencing of the former national team doctor for molesting female athletes, USA Gymnastics said on Friday, complying with a demand by the US Olympic Committee.

The doctor, Larry Nassar, was sentenced on Wednesday to between 40 and 175 years in prison by a judge in Lansing, Michigan, following a week of blistering statements in court by his victims including Olympic gold medal-winning gymnasts Aly Raisman and Jordyn Wieber and other female athletes. He had pleaded guilty to sexual assault charges.

The USOC had threatened to strip USA Gymnastics of its power to run its sport if all 21 board directors had not resigned by next Wednesday. At least five members already had said they had resigned as a result of the scandal.


