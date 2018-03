Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) protesters blocked Jabitonsky Street in the center of Bnei Brak on Monday. The protesters, from the Jerusalem Faction, were protesting mandatory IDF enlistment, the second-such protest since Thursday.



Last week, a protest at the entrance to Jerusalem by the Jerusalem Faction lasted for a number of hours.



Threatened with a coalition crisis, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been working on a deal with other coalition members.



