Unable to leave Gaza, two Palestinian youth have legs amputated

Doctors at Al-Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip amputated the legs of two Palestinian youths Wednesday after the IDF had denied a request to transfer them to the West Bank for further treatment, according to a press release by Adalah – The Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel.



Yousef Karnaz, 20, and Mohammad Al-'Ajouri, 17, were shot and wounded by the Israeli military during the recent "Great March of Return" protests in the Gaza Strip on March 30.

