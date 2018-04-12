April 12 2018
|
Nisan, 27, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Unable to leave Gaza, two Palestinian youth have legs amputated

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 12, 2018 09:58
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 Doctors at Al-Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip amputated the legs of two Palestinian youths Wednesday after the IDF had denied a request to transfer them to the West Bank  for further treatment, according to a press release by Adalah – The Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel.

Yousef Karnaz, 20, and Mohammad Al-'Ajouri, 17, were shot and wounded by the Israeli military during the recent "Great March of Return" protests in the Gaza Strip on March 30.


Related Content

Breaking news
April 12, 2018
China says it will fight back if U.S. escalates trade spat

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 27
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 22
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 13 - 21
    Jerusalem
    14 - 21
    Haifa
  • 21 - 31
    Elat
    15 - 26
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut