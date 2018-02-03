WH: Trump 'inclined' to permit release of Democratic memo after review

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump "would be inclined" to permit the release of a memo written by Democrats that rebuts a Republican document alleging anti-Trump bias at the FBI, if it passes a security and legal review, a White House spokesman told CNN on Friday.



"I think the president would be inclined to release the Democratic memo should it come to us and should it be reviewed and gone through the same process and if national security and legal equities review it and say it doesn't challenge sources and methods, the information in it" is accurate, White House spokesman Raj Shah told the network.



Share on facebook Share on twitter