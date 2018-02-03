February 03 2018
|
Shevat, 18, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

WH: Trump 'inclined' to permit release of Democratic memo after review

By REUTERS
February 3, 2018 03:33




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump "would be inclined" to permit the release of a memo written by Democrats that rebuts a Republican document alleging anti-Trump bias at the FBI, if it passes a security and legal review, a White House spokesman told CNN on Friday.

"I think the president would be inclined to release the Democratic memo should it come to us and should it be reviewed and gone through the same process and if national security and legal equities review it and say it doesn't challenge sources and methods, the information in it" is accurate, White House spokesman Raj Shah told the network.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 3, 2018
FBI chief Wray tells staff he stands with them after memo made public

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 22
    Beer Sheva
    11 - 21
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 12 - 20
    Jerusalem
    13 - 19
    Haifa
  • 15 - 26
    Elat
    11 - 21
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut