January 12 2018
|
Tevet, 25, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News HI-TECH
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS THREAT Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Blogs Judaica Store Premium

WSJ: Trump says 'probably' has a good relationship with North Korea's Kim

By REUTERS
January 11, 2018 23:44




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he "probably" has a very good relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"I probably have a very good relationship with Kim Jong Un," Trump said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. “I have relationships with people. I think you people are surprised.”

Asked whether he has spoken with the North Korean leader, Trump told the newspaper: "I don’t want to comment on it. I’m not saying I have or haven’t. I just don’t want to comment.”


Related Content

Breaking news
January 12, 2018
Report: Trump questions taking immigrants from 'sh*thole countries'

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 7 - 19
    Beer Sheva
    10 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 16
    Jerusalem
    11 - 17
    Haifa
  • 12 - 26
    Elat
    12 - 21
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut