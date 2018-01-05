January 06 2018
|
Tevet, 19, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

Washington freezes $125 million funds for Palestinian refugees

By REUTERS,
January 5, 2018 23:03

1 minute read.



Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - The United States has frozen $125 million in funding for a UN agency that provides aid to Palestinian refugees, Axios news site reported on Friday, citing three unidentified Western diplomats.

The diplomats said funding, a third of the annual U.S. donation to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, was supposed to be delivered by Jan. 1 but was frozen until the administration of US President Donald Trump finishes its review of US aid to the Palestinian Authority, Axios reported.

A US official denied the Channel 10 story on Friday afternoon, after it spread through US media.

"This story is not true," the official told The Jerusalem Post. "Just because they were expecting the money on the first, and they did not get at that time, does not mean it was suspended or cancelled. Deliberations are ongoing, and we have until mid January to make a final decision."

“There is no existing schedule that obligates the US to provide specific amounts of aid to UNWRA on specific dates,” but the matter ultimately lies with the secretary of state, a senior administration official told The Jerusalem Post. “At this time no such decisions have been made.”


Related Content

Breaking news
January 6, 2018
Airliners collide at Toronto's Pearson Airport, passengers safe

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 14
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 16
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 7 - 10
    Jerusalem
    11 - 15
    Haifa
  • 10 - 20
    Elat
    11 - 16
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut