April 18 2018
Iyar, 3, 5778
Weapons inspectors delayed after gunfire in Syria's Douma

By REUTERS
April 18, 2018 11:30
THE HAGUE - Chemical weapons inspectors had to delay visiting the site of an alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria's Douma on Wednesday after a UN security team reported gunfire at the location a day earlier, sources briefed on the team's deployment told Reuters.

Details of the shooting were unclear, but weapons inspectors from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons have pushed back their visit which was supposed to happen on Wednesday, the sources said.


