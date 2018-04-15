April 15 2018
|
Nisan, 30, 5778
|
West Bank settlers assault IDF soldiers

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 15, 2018 08:53
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Settlers attacked and rioted against Israeli security forces near the West Bank city of Itamar on Saturday April 14, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

The settlers were "violently throwing rocks to the point of endangering the soldiers," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported. The IDF soldiers responded with crowd dispersion methods such as tear gas and even fired in the air to keep the rioting settlers at a distance.

Following Saturday's events, three settler suspects were taken for questioning by the Israeli Police.

"The IDF views with great severity the use of violence against its forces and will continue to enforce law and order with security forces," said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.


