Where not to do Seder: Israelis warned against travel to Sinai, N. Africa

The National Security Council’s Counterterrorism Bureau cautioned Israelis against traveling to Turkey, Northern African countries and south Thailand.



The warning was issued on Sunday ahead of the holiday of Passover, during which many Israelis and their families travel abroad.



Other countries deemed unsafe for Israelis by the bureau include Kenya, Senegal and Nigeria.



Israelis are legally prohibited from visiting countries such as Iran, Iraq and Saudi Arabia.





