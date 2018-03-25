March 25 2018
|
Nisan, 9, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Where not to do Seder: Israelis warned against travel to Sinai, N. Africa

By REUTERS
March 25, 2018 18:46
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The National Security Council’s Counterterrorism Bureau cautioned Israelis against traveling to Turkey, Northern African countries and south Thailand.

The warning was issued on Sunday ahead of the holiday of Passover, during which many Israelis and their families travel abroad.

Other countries deemed unsafe for Israelis by the bureau include Kenya, Senegal and Nigeria.

Israelis are legally prohibited from visiting countries such as Iran, Iraq and Saudi Arabia.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 25, 2018
Turkey's Erdogan says operations begin in Iraq's Sinjar region

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 24
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 21
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 12 - 18
    Jerusalem
    11 - 18
    Haifa
  • 18 - 27
    Elat
    13 - 24
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut