March 28 2018
|
Nisan, 12, 5778
|
White House: China briefs Trump on Kim Jong Un's visit

By REUTERS
March 28, 2018 04:01
WASHINGTON - China briefed President Donald Trump on Tuesday on the visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to Beijing, and the communication included a personal message from Chinese President Xi Jinping to Trump, the White House said in a statement.

"The United States remains in close contact with our allies South Korea and Japan. We see this development as further evidence that our campaign of maximum pressure is creating the appropriate atmosphere for dialog with North Korea," the statement said.


