February 25 2018
|
Adar, 10, 5778
|
White House: Pressure on North Korea over nuclear program must continue

By REUTERS
February 25, 2018 19:17
WASHINGTON - The White House said on Sunday that economic sanctions pressuring North Korea to end its nuclear program must continue after Pyongyang said it was open to talks with the United States.

"We will see if Pyongyang's message today, that it is willing to hold talks, represents the first steps along the path to denuclearization," the White House said in a statement.

"In the meantime, the United States and the world must continue to make clear that North Korea's nuclear and missile programs are a dead end," the White House said.


