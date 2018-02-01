February 01 2018
White House: Republican memo on Russia probe to be released Friday

By REUTERS
February 1, 2018 19:19




WASHINGTON - A memo drafted by congressional Republicans alleging bias against President Donald Trump at the FBI will be released on Friday, a senior White House official said.

The official said it was expected to be released by the House Intelligence Committee, which had already voted to make it public. It was not clear whether there may be some redactions given national security concerns raised by the FBI or whether the committee may need to vote on its release again given alterations made by the committee's chairman, Devin Nunes.


