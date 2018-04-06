April 06 2018
Nisan, 21, 5778
White House: Russia sanctions will not affect Trump-Putin meeting plans

By REUTERS
April 6, 2018 21:44
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



WASHINGTON - Preparations for a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be affected by sweeping US sanctions imposed on Friday on Russian government officials and businessmen, the White House said.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said US officials would continue to work toward a meeting with Putin at some point. "As the president has said, he wants to have a good relationship with Russia but that's going to depend on some of the actions by the Russians," she said at a news briefing.


