March 19 2018
Nisan, 3, 5778
White House: Trump not moving to fire Mueller but is frustrated

By REUTERS
March 19, 2018 19:53
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE - President Donald Trump is not moving to fire US Special Counsel Robert Mueller but is frustrated by the length of the ongoing probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 US election, the White House said on Monday.

Spokesman Hogan Gidley told reporters on the Air Force One flight carrying Trump to New Hampshire that Trump's weekend tweets criticizing Mueller by name do not presage a firing.

"The president is not moving to get rid of Robert Mueller," he said. He said the tweets reflected "some well-established frustration" felt by Trump over the Russian investigation.


