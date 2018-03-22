March 22 2018
|
Nisan, 6, 5778
|
White House: Trump speaks with Turkey's Erdogan on shared concerns

By REUTERS
March 22, 2018 20:23
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

US President Donald Trump spoke with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday about the importance of strong bilateral relations, the White House said, amid tensions over Turkey's military actions in parts of Kurdish-controlled northern Syria.

"The two leaders committed to continue efforts to intensify cooperation on shared strategic challenges and to address the concerns of both countries that affect the bilateral relations," the White House said in a statement.

The White House did not mention Syria, where Turkey's military campaign risks confrontation between the NATO allies who have been at loggerheads over the US policy in Syria and other issues.


